Calling All Bachelors and Bachelorettes! Toledo dating show looking for cast

Following in the steps of The Bachelor and many other television reality dating competitions, a new Glass City-based production called Mega Matchmaker is looking for contestants.

Created by Brandon Johnson, Toledo businessman and President of Team Johnson Limo, Mega Matchmaker will see participants compete for the chance to win love— and an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas.

The show is looking for any single men and women, ages 21 to “forever young,” to apply to be a contestant. All applicants must complete an application, submit a headshot, three self portraits from the past year and a one-minute audition video.

Chosen participants will be featured in “audition” episodes broadcast on both WNWO NBC 24 and on YouTube. The viewing audience will vote for who they want to be part of the cast. The show will then be filmed in September over a two week period, with an eye on being broadcast in early 2022.

Applications to be a contestant will be accepted until May 1, 2021. Wanna be on TV, maybe find love and have a chance to head for Sin City? Visit megamatchmaker.com.