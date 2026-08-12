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Active & Outdoor Date Night Ideas

By Erin Marsh

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UPDATED: August 12, 2026

Looking for a peaceful and unique date night activity other than the usual bar or restaurant? Bring your date to a nearby park or trail, get a bite to eat, and finish the day on a romantic and memorable note. 

Bike along the University/Parks Trail and stop for a meal

Beer flight at Patron Saints Brewery.

Dinner and drinks after a stroll on The Sylvania River Trail

      • Stroll down the scenic Sylvania river trail, just south of downtown Sylvania, that runs along Ten Mile Creek from Main Street, passes through the SOMO district, and ends up near the Burger King on Monroe Street.

      • After you’ve enjoyed your leisurely stroll, walk to nearby Inside the Five Brewing or J&G Pizza Palace for dinner and drinks. Sylvania has set up outdoor patio seating throughout the downtown area so folks can relax and enjoy a night out while still remaining outdoors.

      • River trail access and parking are available at Root Learning near the Wingate Hotel on Main Street. The trail is ¾ mile one way.

Dinner and scenic river views at Perrysburg Riverside Park

RiversideParkPerrysburg
Maumee River views at Riverside Park in Perrysburg.

    • Park in downtown Perrysburg and cross Front Street to take a short walk to reach the seated area built for gazing upon the natural beauty of the Maumee River. Lounge chairs allow you to sit together comfortably while watching the wonder before you.

    • Stop for dinner before or after Riverside Park at the plethora of restaurants available in downtown Perrysburg, most of which include outdoor seating, such as Swig, Rosaria’s and Zingo’s Mediterranean.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

UPDATED: August 12, 2026

Looking for a peaceful and unique date night activity other than the usual bar or restaurant? Bring your date to a nearby park or trail, get a bite to eat, and finish the day on a romantic and memorable note. 

Bike along the University/Parks Trail and stop for a meal

Beer flight at Patron Saints Brewery.

Dinner and drinks after a stroll on The Sylvania River Trail

      • Stroll down the scenic Sylvania river trail, just south of downtown Sylvania, that runs along Ten Mile Creek from Main Street, passes through the SOMO district, and ends up near the Burger King on Monroe Street.

      • After you’ve enjoyed your leisurely stroll, walk to nearby Inside the Five Brewing or J&G Pizza Palace for dinner and drinks. Sylvania has set up outdoor patio seating throughout the downtown area so folks can relax and enjoy a night out while still remaining outdoors.

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      • River trail access and parking are available at Root Learning near the Wingate Hotel on Main Street. The trail is ¾ mile one way.

Dinner and scenic river views at Perrysburg Riverside Park

RiversideParkPerrysburg
Maumee River views at Riverside Park in Perrysburg.

    • Park in downtown Perrysburg and cross Front Street to take a short walk to reach the seated area built for gazing upon the natural beauty of the Maumee River. Lounge chairs allow you to sit together comfortably while watching the wonder before you.

    • Stop for dinner before or after Riverside Park at the plethora of restaurants available in downtown Perrysburg, most of which include outdoor seating, such as Swig, Rosaria’s and Zingo’s Mediterranean.

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