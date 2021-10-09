Celebrate Halloween @ Hensville

One of the best ways for grown-ups to get their Halloween spirit on while helping a good cause is back, Heart & Soul Toledo’s fundraiser Halloween @ Hensville returns on Saturday, October 23. Featuring both a live and a silent auction, dinner, live entertainment and more. Costumes are not required but, come on, why wouldn’t you wear one? Proceeds benefit the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital and the Thomas M. Wernert Center. Tickets are $50 in advance. 6:30-9:30pm. Hensville, St. Clair St. For the latest information visit heartandsoultoledo.com.

Sylvania Festival expands to two days

The celebration was just too big for one day. The 35th annual Sylvania Fall Festival has been expanded to two days, Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17. A draw since 1985, this year’s festival will feature a Nite Lite Farmers’ Market on Saturday, complete with live music and a cornhole tournament. On Sunday, the traditional parade, plenty of craft and farmers’ market vendors, trick or treating stops for the kids and more fill the bill. 4-10pm, Saturday; 10am-4pm, Sunday. Downtown Sylvania. sylvaniachamber.org