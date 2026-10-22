10 under $10: Cheap Eats

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If money is tight and your belly is grumbling, a drive around Toledo offers meals under $10. Whether you are looking for comfort food or something light and fresh, these restaurants have got it. From classic American fare to something outside the box, there are choices for everyone. Here’s where to look.

Known for offering a funky twist with Asian-Fusion cuisine, Balance serves up buildable meal bowls, snacks, tacos, and a swath of items to broaden your culinary horizon. Salads and bowls are $10 and below, and all tacos, two to a serving, are $6.5-$8, with blue corn or flour shells. Check out Balance’s extensive bubble tea menu from $3.5-$7.

Mediterranean cuisine will tantalize your taste buds without breaking the bank at Byblos on Reynolds Road. Lunch options include salads under $8.25, and a bowl of soup is only $2.25. Steak spaghetti is $8.25 and ravioli, lasagna, and spaghetti with meat sauce are $6.25. Small pizzas are $7 and larges are $9 (topping choices are 60 cents). If you want Mediterranean fare, try grape leaves for $5.50 or spinach/ meat pies at $1.75.

Greg’s Grill was established in 2015 and boasts breakfast options, deli delights, burgers and cheesecake. All breakfast platters, a la carte items and omelets (with toast and potatoes) are under $10, as are most burgers and hot and cold sandwiches. Greg’s can satisfy a sweet craving with cheesecake for $5 a slice.

Looking for a cheap breakfast or lunch spot? Kallsey’s Kitchen offers delicious options under $10, such as $4.50 for two eggs and toast, $9 for a cheese omelet, $4.75 for a burger, and $6 for a tuna or chicken melt. Open daily except for Tuesdays, check out Kallsey’s at 2981 Tremainsville Road.

The extensive menu makes deciding what to order for lunch at Manos somewhat difficult. For thirty years, the restaurant on Adams Street has offered salads and sandwiches, dips and “opatizers.” Mano’s sandwiches are $5.95-8.95, and hummus, tzatziki, and feta cheese dip are $7.95. Looking for something sweet? Mano’s offers baklava for $2.25, rice pudding and ice cream for $2.95, or their Athenian Delight for $3.95.

At 526 Jackson Street, Roman’s Deli is a beloved restaurant known for their gigantic sandwiches, including reuben, pastrami, and “rocket”. Their meat, cheese, and spinach pies are made daily, for only $3 each, and their sides and salads range from $1 to $6.50. Make sure to pop into this family-owned business on a weekday between 9am and 5pm.

Since 1948, Schmucker’s has offered a wide selection of classic American fare and comfort food under $10. Doug Schmucker, the grandson of founders Harvey and Nola Schmucker, identified the most popular items as the Hot Beef and the Wimpy Burger platters. All the food is made from scratch in the restaurant on Reynolds Road, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner items along with a wide variety of famous, homemade pies.

At 1218 Broadway Street, a Mexican restaurant offers every menu item for less than $10. Tacos are $1.50 and quesadillas are $4-$7, with the most expensive item, at $10, being the Plato Mexicano with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, and tomato.

A Toledo classic, Tony Packo’s keeps its menu simple and affordable with Hungarian-inspired fare. A Tony Packo’s Original Hot Dog or a Front Street Frank are both just $3.99. Items such as chili, pierogies, and sandwiches are all under $10, and Signature sides include fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes with gravy, and mac n’ cheese.

With three locations, Yala Kol features Middle Eastern style cuisine. The restaurant name means “let’s eat” and the menu lists kabobs, falafel, shawarma, sandwiches and more. Most lunch entrees served until 4pm are under $10, along with sandwiches, salads, soups, and appetizers, as well. Plus, free delivery. You can’t beat that.