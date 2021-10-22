Winners announced in Ottawa Calendar contest

If you want a calendar full of breathtaking photos of beautiful public lands and wildlife, the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge has got you covered.

The Refuge has announced the winners of its 22nd Annual Nature Photography Contest, which received over 300 pictures from photographers in a variety of categories. The top-ranked photos will be featured in a 2022 Federal Public Lands Calendar, now available for pre-order on the friendsofottawanwr.org website.

The contest was open to any entrant who took a photograph on public land (national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, etc.). While previous year’s events would display the winning pictures at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, this year the contest was made 100% virtual, as the Center is still closed to the public.

Entrants were received in four categories: Birds, Landscapes/Plants, People Enjoying Nature and Wildlife Other Than Birds. The winning entries were chosen by a panel of judges, with places for both adult and young photographers.

The Best in Show award was presented to Dave Smith of Tiffin, OH, for his startling image entitled “Crane Creek Sunrise.” Meanwhile, a dramatic shot of a bald eagle named “Freedom!” taken by Deanna Perkins was given the People’s Choice Award by the public.

To pre-order the 2022 Federal Public Lands Calendar for $15, head to this website.