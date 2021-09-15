WGTE presents preview of Ali film on Thursday

The life of one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century will be celebrated in a new four-part documentary airing on PBS.

Muhammad Ali, directed by celebrated filmmaker Ken Burns, his daughter Sarah Burns and son-in-law David McMahon, presents an expansive look at Ali’s life, career and legacy. The documentary will air over the course of four evenings, from Sunday, September 19 through Wednesday, September 22, at 8pm each night.

Toledo fans looking for a taste of what the documentary has to offer are in luck. WGTE Public Media will be hosting a sneak preview event on Thursday, September 16 at 7pm. The presentation will feature clips from the Muhammad Ali documentary series, followed by a Q&A session.

The Q&A panel will include director Sarah Burns, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, boxer DeAndre Ware of the Toledo Fire Department, Scott High School principal Dr. Carmel Smith and International Boxing Club owner Harry Cummins. The panel will be led by Vanice Williams, Toledo City Councilwoman. The panel will focus on the impact that boxing has on the underserved youth of our city, and look at how the impact of Ali’s life and career still bolster boxing in culture.

To stream the Muhammad Ali sneak preview or for more information, visit wgte.org/ali.