TolHouse Announces Inaugural Speaker Series

The inaugural TolHouse speaker series event “But Make It Fashion” will feature speeches by Rialto Jean Project’s Erin Feniger Maggio and designer Darryl Brown on Thursday, November 11.

TolHouse is a private, members-only social club that caters to the vibrant, city-dwelling creative and entrepreneurial class of the bright minded, including artists, professionals, educators, and business people.

Erin Feniger Maggio is the founder and creative director of the Rialto Jean Project, an eco-friendly, philanthropic denim brand specializing in hand-painted, one-of-a-kind vintage products. The project counts top fashion editors, A-list actors, musicians, and supermodels among its steadily growing customer base. It benefits children through art with proceeds going to support innovative art therapy programs at children’s hospitals, which is what Maggio will be speaking about. To read more about the Rialto Jean Project, visit their website.

Darryl Brown, a midwest native proud of his upbringing, is the founder and creative director of Midwest Kids and Darryl Brown Clothing Brands. His first styling job was with Machine Gun Kelly in 2008, another midwest native. Brown’s fashion brands are inspired by his mother’s wardrobe of gold chains and sweatsuits and his workwear line is inspired from his father’s cargo pants, canvas jackets, and button-up work shirts. The subtle hints of the working class shine through in what has become a very modern and popular style.

The inaugural speaker series featuring Maggio and Brown will be held on Thursday, November 11 at TolHouse located at 1447 North Summit Street in Toledo from 6:30-8:30pm. The event is free for members and open to the public for non-members at a price of $15.

To read more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit their event page.

For up to date information on the event, visit their Facebook page.