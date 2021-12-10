Toledo’s Hanson Inc. celebrates 30th anniversary

Hanson, Inc., an integrated marketing agency founded and based in Toledo, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The company provides innovative marketing solutions for clients locally, regionally and nationally.

Steve Hanson founded the agency in 1991 as a video production company. Over the past three decades it has pioneered digital marketing technologies, working with notable local brands including Owens Corning, Owens Illinois, Bowling Green State University.

The agency does work all throughout the country. However, approximately 90% of Hanson’s 50+ employees — or as they call themselves, Hansonites — work in Toledo.

Why stay in Toledo? “We were afraid to move,” Hanson joked. “I’m proud of living in Toledo. It’s a nice community, raised family here.” He’s a BGSU graduate and a 2010 Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame inductee.

New president

Recently, it was announced that long time partner and employee of Hanson, Jenny Jacob, would assume the role of president. Steve Hanson is now in the role of CEO and founder.

“Hanson has been my life’s career. So to officially have the title of president is very meaningful to me,” Jacob said. “I personally don’t feel like I’m doing anything different than I’ve been doing all these years. But I understand the significance of it and I’m very proud.”

Jacob said that there is a difference between her and Hanson’s leadership styles. She’s more a realist while he is more optimistic and positive. Hanson described it as “a good yin and yang.”

They both attribute that balance to why they’ve been so successful and friends for nearly three decades.

“I’m incredibly proud to have led the agency for the past 30 years with Jenny’s partnership, and I’m thrilled to pass the reins to her. Her extensive legacy, leadership, and understanding of the heart and soul of this company sets Hanson up for the future,” Hanson said in a news release.

Treasured like family

Jacob and Hanson strive to foster a workplace where people are more “family” rather than employees.

“What they do for us is a big part of their lives, but it isn’t the most important. We treasure everybody here,” Jacob said. “The culture that we have is just because of who we are and how we feel about our people.”

As part of its commitment to a positive culture, the agency recently announced it would be a remote optional workplace. Meaning that employees will never be mandated to physically come into the office.

Jacob said she has a passion for creating a space where Hanson’s employees can grow and home in on their skills.

As for the future of Hanson, the agency opened a brand new 4,500 square foot office in December 2020 on North St. Clair Street in the Tower on the Maumee. The new space is a two story suite complete with a rain-curtain fountain that spans both floors.

Jacob and Hanson both expressed their commitment to continuing to grow the business in Toledo, along with giving back to the community.

“I’ve reached this spot in my career, I have no immediate plans to leave Toledo,” Hanson said. “You’re not gonna find me setting up shop in southern Florida.”

The agency also donated its time and resources to develop an entirely new website for Toledo School for the Arts. Additionally, Hanson was heavily involved with VProject, a local COVID-19 vaccination initiative.

To learn more about the agency’s recent projects and its 30th anniversary visit hansoninc.com, facebook.com/wearehanson or @hansoninc on Instagram and Twitter.