Toledo Shines a Light on Antisemitism

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is organizing a large rally to shine a light on antisemitism during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often called the “Festival of lights”. There will be a variety of speakers including Jewish community members and non-Jewish allies such as local, state, and federal elected officials from both political parties, various religious, ethnic, and minority groups, K-12 and university educators, and local law enforcement.

The event is organized in response to a recent and significant increase in antisemitic violence, harassment, and intimidation along with a corresponding rise of bigotry, intolerance and hate across Toledo and all of Ohio. Co-sponsored by Congregation B’nai Israel, Congregation Etz Chayim, Temple Shomer Emunim, and the YMCA of Greater Toledo, this rally is a way for community members to join one another to celebrate the spread of light over darkness and good over evil.

The rally will include a public Hanukkah menorah candle lighting and there will be complimentary Hanukkah foods offered along with heaters stationed through the area to keep warm.

The rally will be held outside of the Sylvania YMCA/JCC (located at 6465 Sylvania Avenue) on Sunday, December 5 at 3:30pm and is set to last 60-90 minutes.’

The public is welcome and encouraged to join. For any and all questions, please contact Daniel Pearlman, the Director of Community Relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, at daniel@jewishtoledo.org.

To read more about the event, visit their website.