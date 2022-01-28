Toledo Libraries Expand Hours

Library hours and event information for the new year

The Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries extended their hours at the start of the new year. Hours for the libraries had previously been shortened due to COVID-19, with all branches remaining closed on Sundays.

TLCPL has updated their operating hours to accommodate the recently high demand for library services.

All branches are open Monday and Tuesday from 9:00am to 8:30pm.

All branches are open Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am to 5:30pm. Heatherdowns, Holland, Kent, King, Main Library, Maumee, Mott, Oregon, Reynolds Corners, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, Waterville, and West Toledo branches have extended their Wednesday and Thursday hours to 8:30pm.

All branches are open Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm.

Heatherdowns, Holland, Kent, King, Main, Maumee, Mott, Oregon, Reynolds Corners, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, Waterville, West Toledo branches are open on Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:30pm.

Heatherdowns, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania branches are open on Sundays from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, TLCPL has canceled all in-person events and programming for the month of January. All virtual programming will remain in session and library services are still offered at all branches.

More information about virtual events and services at the Toledo libraries can be found here.