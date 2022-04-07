Songfest rocks UT on April 9 for the TPS Foundation

University of Toledo students are getting ready to sing and dance the night away for a great cause as Songfest, one of UT’s signature fundraising events, returns to Savage Arena on Saturday, April 9.

Themed “Rocket Replay,” this year’s event will raise money for the Toledo Public Schools Foundation, the fundraising arm of TPS aimed at furthering education through awarding scholarships and creating classroom initiatives.

Songfest began in 1937 as a singing competition between campus fraternities at the University of Toledo. Over the course of 85 years the event has grown and evolved into a co-ed singing/dancing competition designed to raise money for a philanthropic cause.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Songfest is back at nearly full strength. The 83rd event in 2020 was online only, and last year’s 84th Songfest was held at Savage Arena, but with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, meaning that the size was still very small compared to previous events. The 2021 event raised money for the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

To donate to Songfest 2022, visit their Fundly page.