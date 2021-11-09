“Science After Dark” Returning to Imagination Station

Tito’s Vodka will be sponsoring the Imagination Station’s Science After Dark Holiday Night Market in late November! The best way to get into the holiday spirit is to start shopping early, and this is the perfect place to do just that. The fundraising event is open for those over 21, but young at heart, to experience the wonderful amenities of the science center without young kids around.

There will be new experiences offered through the collaboration with other local organizations. Over 70 vendors, including local artisans and makers, will set up shops both inside and outside the Imagination Station in a heated tent to give the community a unique shopping experience in the heart of the city. Rick Woodell from 101.5 The River will be hosting the evening filled with entertainment, local food trucks, a cash bar, fire pits with s’mores, cocktails, local craft beers, and shopping!

The adults-only event will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 7-11pm at the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo. Presale tickets can be bought online at $40 for members and $45 for non-members. They will also be available at the door $45 for members and $50 for non-members.

If you’re interested in buying presale tickets or want to read more, visit https://www.imaginationstationtoledo.org/programs-events/programs/science-after-dark/.

For up to date information on the event, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/177837651200651/.