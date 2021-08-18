OhioMeansJobs hosting virtual job fair on August 19

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Individuals looking for a new job have a chance to be seen by a variety of potential employers on August 19. OhioMeansJobs Lucas County has announced that a Pop-Up Virtual Career Fair will be held tomorrow from 10am until noon.

Staff shortages in the wake of COVID-19 have continued to be an issue for businesses both locally and across the country, leading to employers struggling to fill available positions with qualified applicants. This virtual hiring event will give job seekers a chance to meet with recruiters safely.

The following businesses will take part in the job fair:

—Auto parts manufacturer Adler Pelzer Group

—Local internet and cable company Buckeye Broadband

—Great Lakes Windows in Walbridge

—The Lucas County Sheriff’s Department

—Ohio Pickling and Processing on Campbell St.

—The Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel on N. Summit St.

—Ternion Schools Training and Education on Hill Ave.

—The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA)

—Custom cardboard box manufacturer Welch Packaging

To attend the job fair, register by going to this website.