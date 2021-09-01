League of Women Voters screen voting-rights movie

The story of suffragists who fought to secure the right to vote during the early 20th century will be the focus of a movie screening being held on Thursday, September 9.

The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will launch a new season of its Topical Thursdays and More events on that date with a screening of the 2004 HBO television movie Iron Jawed Angels. Starring Hilary Swank, Frances O’Connor, Julia Ormond and Anjelica Huston, the film depicts the story of women’s suffragists Alice Paul and Lucy Burns as they utilize nonviolent tactics to effect social change.

The event will begin at 2pm on September 9 at the West Toledo Public Library, located at 1320 W. Sylvania Ave.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization aimed at increasing participation in government and enhancing understanding of important policy issues. The Toledo-Lucas County branch was the first league formed in the state of Ohio, and is celebrating 90 years in existence.

The group’s Topical Thursdays and More events are scheduled to be held the second Thursday of every month from now until April, with no meeting held in December. For more information on the program, visit lwvtoledo.org.