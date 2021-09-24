Fire up your turntables! Record Show returns

Record image via @blocks on Unsplash

Calling all record lovers— the Glass City Record show is back.

The annual event was forced to shut down last year because of the pandemic, but is ready to return just in time for its 40th anniversary.

When the show started back in 1982, it originally took place at the Holiday Inn in Perrysburg. The event has since been moved to the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4256 Secor Road.

The record show is an opportunity for people to come together to buy, sell and trade records (and other music paraphernalia) as well as feel a sense of community with other music lovers.

But the show doesn’t just have records. As the show’s co-runner Rebecca Locke-Ganon told NBC24, the show has, “anything music related.” From records, to books, to DVDs, or even just fun memorabilia, this event has it all.

With over two dozen different dealers, and almost 50 tables worth of music content, visitors are likely to find something they’ll enjoy.

The event is open to the public, for just $1 as an admission fee. And to ensure the safety of those running the event and those attending, masks will be required inside of the hall.

The next Glass City Record Show will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall on October 10 from 10am-4pm.