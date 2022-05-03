Find your Fur-ever friend at Toledo Humane Society during Empty the Shelters Event

Each year since 2011, Bissell – yes, the vacuum company – holds an annual event with the purpose of emptying animal shelters across the country through adoption. To date, the Bissell Pet Foundation has assisted over 83,000 pets find their “fur-ever” homes in over 40 states, partnering with over 275 local shelters. One of those shelters is our very own Toledo Humane Society, located in Maumee.

Essentially, the adoption process is the same as any other time, but to “expect a lot more people adopting” Abbey Hall, Development Manager at the Toledo Humane Society, explained via email, “so adoption wait times might be longer.” Having the required adoption form already filled out in advance is highly recommended to speed up the process.

Those who are planning on adopting will “visit with pets they are interested in adopting, and once they select the pet they would like to adopt, they will meet with one of our adoption counselors,” Hall described, adding “our adoption counselors go over everything with the adopter about the pet, behavior, medical, past history, etc. Once the process is complete, we take an adoption picture, and they are sent on their way.” All animals receive a medical exam, microchip, appropriate vaccines, and if needed, are either spayed or neutered before being eligible for adoption. You can rest assured knowing the new furry member of your family has a clean bill of health, and the microchip ensures their safe return if they ever wander too far from home. You can even browse eligible pets from your home via their website!

Even if you cannot adopt a pet, you can still get involved to support this “paw-some” event! Hall recommends you “donate items, donate monetarily, become a foster parent, volunteer at the shelter, or even support other events like our upcoming Bark in the Park.” To conclude, Hall states that “Bissell is a wonderful partner in our adoption program, and we look forward to this event and seeing more animals find their forever homes.” Adoption fees are less expensive due to Bissell’s Empty the Shelter Fund, which sponsors adoption fees to make adopting more affordable. Adoption fees are $25 for every cat and dog 6 months and older. As always, it is recommended that you reach out to confirm the price!

This event runs from May 2-8 at the Toledo Humane Society: 827 Illinois Avenue, Maumee, OH 43537. Hours of operation remain the same: Monday-Friday 2-6pm, Saturday and Sunday 12-5pm. You may call the Humane Society at (419) 891-0705 for more information. For information about the thrift store, click here. To view eligible pets, or for a daily dose of “awwww!” click here, or here. To find out more about Empty the Shelter, click here, or to donate to the ETS fund, click here.