Enjoy Toledo with our Summer Bucket List

Fall officially begins on September 22 and while that feels like it’s quickly approaching, there’s still so much for you to do in Toledo while the weather is still warm. Our summer bucket list, chosen by our staff, provides you with affordable activities and events around Toledo to enjoy with friends and family.

Go to a concert at Centennial Terrace

Winner of our Best of Toledo Awards in the “Best Music Venue” category, the Terrace holds up to 3,500 people and is located in the heart of downtown Sylvania. This year, you can still catch popular names such as Kip Moore on August 28 and Justin Moore on September 16. For a full list of venues and ticket information, visit the Centennial Terrace website.

Go to a Mud Hens baseball game

They’re world famous and they’re right here in the Glass City. The Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers play their home games at Fifth Third Field at the corner of Washington and South Huron in downtown Toledo. The Mud Hens have more than 15 home games left this year and you can get general admission tickets for less than $50 a person.

Visit and hike each of the Metroparks.

It’s something Toledo takes great pride in. The 19 Metroparks are scattered throughout the area for people of all ages to enjoy. With more than 12,000 acres of protected natural land, you can get away for a walk, enjoy a picnic or explore the sights and sounds of nature. With free admission and parking, the Metroparks are accessible and affordable.

Go on the 419 Ale Trail/Bar crawl on Adams Street.

What’s better than drinking local beers? Drinking them to win some cool prizes! The Ale Trail gives you access to all 29 breweries that northwest Ohio has to offer. Once you download the mobile app, present it at each brewery you visit for some discounted brews and a chance to win prizes. You have until June 17, 2022, to complete the Ale Trail. Click here to get started.

Visit all the wineries around Toledo.

If you’re not a beer person, did you know there are more than 10+ wineries in our area? You can go as far north to Onsted, MI and visit Chateau Aeronautique Winery or down south to Helena, OH to visit Chateau Tebeau Winery to taste some of the best homegrown grapes and the best homemade wines.

Take the kids to Fossil Park.

This 5-acre rock quarry at the top of Sylvania, Ohio puts kids in the shoes of a paleontologist to help uncover more than 200 species of prehistoric life from over 375 million years ago. This can be a short trip or an all-day outing with the family as the park opens at 8:00 a.m. and doesn’t close until 90 minutes before dark. It’s free to get in and it’s free to park!

Do the Aerial Adventure Course at the Toledo Zoo.

The Toledo Zoo cares for more than 10,000 animals that represent more than 720 species according to their 2017 State of the Zoo report. But when you’re not there for the animals, the Aerial Adventure Course puts you three stories above the ground to venturing through two high rope challenge towers, a 763 foot zip line and a sky bridge. It’s only open until September 5 so hurry before time runs out. Email AAC@toledozoo.org or call 419-389-6403 ext. 3148 for pricing and other information.

Take a self-guided tour of our dozens of murals.

As you’re walking around Toledo, you will see dozens of handmade murals on the sides of buildings and structures. Whether it’s the 170,000 square foot Glass City River Wall located on the ADM grain silo off the banks of the Maumee River or the Momentum Murals scattered throughout the ProMedica downtown Campus, you can enjoy the murals without spending a penny. To learn where each one is, visit the Toledo LOVES Murals Facebook page.

Rent a city bike and cruise around downtown/Take a night bike ride.

$3 is all it takes for 30 minutes of fun on one of the ToleGo bikes. This bike share program gives you a quick and easy way to explore downtown Toledo. New this summer in Toledo is a 10-month micro mobility pilot program that gives you access to motorized scooters that only costs $1 to unlock and 35 cents per minute. Do you still want the old-fashioned bike? The Halo pedal bikes are just $1 an hour.

Check out a movie at Sundance Drive In.

You can head out to Oregon, Ohio for a socially-distanced movie night with friends or family. Sundance is a 50s style drive-in with two screens you can park in front of and relax while listening to the movie through your car’s FM stereo. Tickets are $9.50 for an adult, $4.00 for children 5-11 years and kids under four get in free! Beginning August 20, the drive-in will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and will close for the season at the end of October. For more information, visit their website or call 419-691-9661.

Visit as many Farmers’ Markets as you can (every one has something unique about it) – for the products and the people.

What’s better than eating farm-fresh food? Eating farm-fresh food from local growers! You can find these fresh fruits and veggies by visiting nearly 10 Farmers’ Markets all over the area. You can start nearby at the Toledo Farmers Market every Saturday and Sunday from mid-May to October and the Westgate Farmers’ Market every Wednesday from mid-May to October. But don’t stop there, there are Farmers’ Markets in Perrysburg, Waterville, Bowling Green, Curtice, Blissfield, MI, Oregon, and Petersburg, MI.