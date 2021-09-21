Edwards Twins bring celebrity illusionist show to Toledo

Identical twins Anthony and Eddie Edwards have been doing a show filled with celebrity impressions for 35 years. On September 30, they will make their Toledo debut at the Collingwood Arts Center.

In an interview with the Toledo City Paper, Anthony Edwards said what sets their act apart is the sheer number of impressions they each can do.

“Most impersonators, they may do one. But we do over 100, one as good as the other,” he said.

Edwards refers to himself as a celebrity illusionist, because in addition to mimicking vocals, the twins have an arsenal of makeup and prosthetics to transform themselves into character.

“We do 3D movie makeup to make ourselves look like these celebrities,” Edwards said. “We learned makeup from some of the best Hollywood makeup artists of their time.”

He estimates that the cost of recreating a celebrity — costumes, makeup, custom backing tracks, dentures and prosthetics — costs anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.

Anthony does all of the male characters, with Eddie doing the female impressions. Celebrities featured in their upcoming show include Elton John, Dolly Parton, Barbara Streisand and more.

The Edwards’ fascination with celebrities began early, growing up in Burbank, California just two blocks away from NBC Studios — where their uncle worked. They used to watch shows being taped and eventually started mimicking the stars.

However, a life of performance was not always the plan. Anthony completed the police academy in San Diego, as “something to fall back on.” However, shortly after receiving his post certificate, an opportunity came for a show in Toronto and the rest is history.

Now the Edwards Twins perform approximately 300 shows all over the world each year. Their upcoming tour will include stops throughout the United States in Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Arizona, New Hampshire, among others.

How does Edwards describe their show? “It’s a show that people will be talking about for the rest of their life. They’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

People Magazine once wrote, “You will never see any other celebrity impersonators pack this much punch into a show. The Edwards Twins are brilliant.”

According to Edwards a celebrity has never been upset with their impersonation. In fact, many have come to see the duo perform. Anthony said those shows can be the most stressful, but also exhilarating.

“It is just so amazing to be able to look out and see them smiling, laughing and enjoying it; then coming backstage after the show and telling us how much they absolutely loved us,” he said.

Their website proudly displays a section of “Pictures with the Stars” — a gallery of photos of them meeting celebrities over the years, many of whom they’ve impersonated.

The Edwards Twins bring their show to the Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd, on September 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $20–40 and are available for purchase online at theedwardstwins.com. Toledo City Paper readers can receive 50% off tickets by using the promo code “ELTON” during checkout.