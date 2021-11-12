Cutting Edge donates over $14K to Habitat for Humanity

Cutting Edge Countertops presented Habitat for Humanity with a check for over $14,000 in an event held Wednesday morning.

The donation was the result of a campaign held during the month of October where a percentage of each sale made at Cutting Edge would be donated to the group, in aid of Habitat’s mission to help families find housing.

Cutting Edge had pledged to donate at least $12,000 as part of the fundraiser, but exceeded its goal with a final donation amount of $14,648.

A check was presented at the event to Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Michael McIntyre, from Brian Burns, Cutting Edge Countertops Co-Owner and Founding Partner.

The donation will benefit not only Maumee Valley’s Habitat for Humanity, but also affiliates in Oakland County in Michigan and the Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity in Indiana.

