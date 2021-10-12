Come hear from Toledo candidates at CSRN forum

The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo (CSRN) will be hosting a forum for all Toledo City Council Candidates on Tuesday, October 19.

The Black Lives Matter organization states that they are “dedicated to creating direct and peaceful action against police violence,” and invite you to “become apart of the growing consensus of us who are dissatisfied, mobilized and concerned with #Blacklivesmatter, police brutality and the need of public protest in the city of Toledo.”

The organization will be meeting to discuss concerns and issues of the black constituents and community of Toledo.

The event will be a great opportunity for the community to get informed about the happenings of their government, as well as learn about their candidates for mayor.

Those who attend will get to hear from candidates including current mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and former mayor Carty Finkbeinger. The public is invited to listen to what these candidates have to say regarding the issues affecting their community.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 6pm at the Frederick Douglass Center located at 1001 Indiana Avenue. If you’re unable to come to the event but are still interested, it will also be live streamed via Facebook Live.

For any additional information contact Ruth Leonard at 419-329-8177, Washington Muhammad at 419-973-0248 or visit the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo Facebook page.