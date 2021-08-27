Area schools prepare for football amid COVID concerns

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

The leaves are changing color, the weather is getting colder and high school and college football teams are getting ready to hit the gridiron for another year of football. Much like last year, the teams will be battling a familiar opponent: COVID-19. Fortunately, the vaccine has given everyone a chance to fight back and return to some sort of normalcy in 2021.

Government leaders in Ohio and Michigan are also beginning to relax guidelines and restrictions in our communities, allowing players, coaches and fans to enjoy “normal” football this fall.

The Toledo Rockets and Bowling Green State University Falcons were forced to play a shortened season last year with several other changes to the year while high schools were faced with similar hurdles.

Below you will see how schools are approaching this season compared to last season. Please note that this information is subject to change.

What happened last year for the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University?

The Mid-American Conference played six conference games.

The season began on November 4, 2020.

Athletes and staff needed to be tested four times per week.

No tailgating was permitted and no fans were allowed in stands except family members of players and coaches.

What happened last year for high school football in Ohio, according to OHSAA guidelines?

Marching bands/pep bands could perform at home contests only.

Coaches needed to wear face masks at all times, including arriving and departing the facility and during active play.

Social distancing of 6 feet at all times was required while on the sidelines and on the field of play when possible.

If tested positive for COVID-19, player needed to complete an authorization form to return to play.

State finals games were moved to Massillon, Ohio instead of Canton, Ohio.

What happened last year for high school football in Michigan, according to MHSAA guidelines?

Season was suspended and reinstated numerous times – ultimately resulting in a shortened season.

Face coverings were required for all fans, bench personnel, media, contest management, school administrators, and all staff.

Testing was recommended for players prior to each contest.

Stadium capacities were limited.

What’s happening to UT and BGSU football this year?

Both teams will play a full 12-game schedule that includes in-conference and out-of-conference games.

The season will begin as planned on September 2 and September 4, respectively.

The NCAA has established COVID-19 considerations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals that requires vigorous testing for unvaccinated individuals both prior to the season, beginning and during the season. These are simply considerations while conference officials devise an in-depth plan.

Tailgating returns for fans.

The Glass Bowl and Doyt Perry Stadium are planning on full capacity with no current mask mandates for outdoor areas of the stadium.

BGSU Athletics moves to mobile and print-at-home ticketing exclusively for all sports.

BGSU is offering four options for season ticket holders if a game is canceled due to COVID-19.

If a game is canceled due to COVID-19, the commissioner of the MAC conference said during his state of the conference address that the canceling team will need to forfeit and take a loss.

What’s happening this year for high school football in Ohio, according to OHSAA guidelines?

There are currently no mandates for masks and social distancing except that masks must be worn while using public transportation, which includes school busses, according to the CDC.

It is highly recommended that those who are unvaccinated continue to social distance and wear masks in indoor facilities and in outdoor facilities where there are crowded situations.

Marching bands/pep bands can perform at all contests.

If tested positive for COVID-19, the player needs to complete an authorization form to return to play.

Stadium capacity returns to normal, though masks for unvaccinated individuals and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

State finals games return to Canton, Ohio.

You can find the most up-to-date information regarding OHSAA sports by clicking here.

What’s happening this year for high school football in Michigan, according to MHSAA guidelines?

Schools will play a full season.

Masks are optional but are recommended for all fans, bench personnel, media, contest management, school administrators, and all staff.

COVID-19 testing and temperature checks are still recommended, though not mandatory, for all players and coaches prior to each contest and those displaying symptoms should not participate.

Playoffs will not be delayed if COVID-19 outbreak occurs and teams suffering from the outbreak will need to vacate their spot in the playoffs.

Stadium capacity returns to normal.

You can find the most up-to-date information regarding MHSAA sports by clicking here.