On the Radar

Power-generating windows added to NSG Northwood

Will we all be collecting energy through our windows in the near future? NSG Group’s latest project at their Northwood plant, in conjunction with California-based Ubiquitous Energy, has developed of a transparent solar window. A sample of this technology was recently installed as part of the Northwood facility’s front facade. The transparent windows collect solar power to be stored as electricity in a battery capable of powering a variety of products in the home or workspace. The windows are also programmed to monitor a variety of other factors to improve the building’s power efficiency.

How much space does $1,000 get you in Toledo?

Apartment hunters in the Toledo area looking for maximum square footage for the lowest price are relatively fortunate, according to a recent study by the website RentCafe.com. The project ranked Toledo 14th out of 84 Ohio cities based upon how much space $1,000 a month in rent can get you. Toledo apartments, on average, offer tenants 1,073 sq. ft. at that price. Oregon, OH, at 1,141 sq. ft. for $1,000, ranked 6th on the list.

Finding a path back to your degree

Owens Community College has announced a partnership with ReUp Education to aid stopouts without a degree who wish to return and finish their education. The initiative is aimed at removing barriers for former students, utilizing analytics and personalized coaching to help Owens contact and support a return to the classroom. Based in San Francisco, ReUp was founded in 2015 and has aided over 8,000 students across the county in returning to college. Owens is the first college in Ohio to partner with ReUp.

Celebrating Toledo’s young difference makers

The 26th annual 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition program is accepting applications for the 2021 awards. A Toledo staple since 1996, the program aims to recognize young individuals in Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan who distinguish themselves as community standouts. Eligible candidates must be under 40 years of age as of the nomination due date, June 30, 2021. To nominate a community member, visit

20under40toledo.com.

Toledo receives

$1 million to repair

area homes

An initiative by the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Toledo’s Department of Neighborhoods and Neighborworks $1 million in an effort to address health and safety concerns in area homes. The funds come as part of a pilot program aimed at repairing at least 40 homes in the city, in an effort to curb a range of health concerns, including lead paint and mold. The funds to create the program were secured by Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who serves as the Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development. Toledo is one of five U.S. cities to receive the funding.