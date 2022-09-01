On the Radar – September 2022

American Airlines drops TOL-CHI route

Traveling from The Glass City to The Windy City, starting this month, will not be available by commercial airline. American Airlines ends all flight service from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Chicago effective September 7. Explaining that a shortage of regional pilots played a role in the decision, the loss of American Airlines flights means that Allegiant Air remains as the only passenger airline offering flights to and from Toledo Express Airport.

Brownfields to become green with Ohio grants

Lucas County is receiving over $22 million in grants from the State of Ohio for nine projects in the community as part of Ohio’s Brownfield Remediation Program. The grants are designed to provide support for the environmental remediation of land to prepare it for future economic development. The money given to Toledo includes over $9 million for cleanup and redevelopment of an area near the entrance of the Toledo Zoo, as well as over $1 million to support the demolition of buildings and subsequent remediation of the land that housed the former Sears store and auto repair center at 3408 W. Central Ave.

Women’s Summit comes to Valentine

The Sisters of Notre Dame will encourage women around our community to let their spirit shine with their SHINE Women’s Summit, Thursday September 29 at the Valentine Theatre. Focused on bringing women of all backgrounds together to empower one another, the keynote event will be a conversation between Chrys Peterson and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the pediatrician who fought to expose the Flint Water Crisis’ effect on children. A panel discussion in the afternoon will host local leaders, including Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong, Sr. Suzette FIsher of the Sisters of Notre Dame, and Wendi Huntley, president of Connecting Kids to Meals. $60. 1-6pm. 410 N. Superior St. 419-242-2787. Search “SHINE Women’s Summit” on Facebook.

Taking classes for the gram

Owens Community College has announced a first-of-its-kind two semester certificate program for Media Influencers beginning this fall. Owens students will learn visual storytelling, how to build a website and advertising tips, whether they are interested in working as an influencer for a company or as freelancers. owens.edu or 567-661-7777.

International Trafficking Conference returns to UT

The University of Toledo will host the 19th Annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference, a virtual conference via Zoom, Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Presentations by researchers, advocates and survivors, as well as speeches by Chris Hansen of “To Catch a Predator” and actor Corey Feldman highlight the event.. $99-249 for general attendance and $45-95 for college students. To attend or for more information, visit traffickingconference.com.