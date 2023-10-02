On the Radar October 2023

The Real Cost of Barbie’s Dream House

Barbie, the iconic doll known for her many professions and countless accessories, has long been a source of inspiration for young girls around the world. But what’s the real cost of Barbie’s luxurious lifestyle? Erie Insurance crunched the numbers to give an estimate on the value of Barbie’s dream life – from her more than $22.5 million dreamhouse, pink customized convertible, 30-foot motorhome and more. Breaking it down, Barbie’s real Dream House, a.k.a. a giant pink-covered 4,900 square foot home with features including an elevator, spiral staircase, walk-in closet (of course), four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and an in-ground pool would cost anywhere between $7,000 to $8,000 a year to insure. Additionally, her car and her camper would cost $22,763 to insure together. For more, visit erieinsurance.org/barbie.

Leadership Toledo Seeks Community Impact Projects

Leadership Toledo feels a strong, effective nonprofit sector is vital to the Toledo community. That’s why for more than 25 years, Leadership Toledo has worked to add capacity and provide expertise for nonprofits that are strapped for time and resources. There have been more than 200 projects for area nonprofits through Community Impact Projects, which are all done pro-bono. Anyone who believes they could benefit from Leadership Toledo’s services can apply for a Community Impact Project by visiting leadershiptoledo.org/communityimpactprojects.

Columbia Gas Raises Money for Hunger Action Month

September was Hunger Action Month, and Columbia Gas of Ohio partnered with local agencies around the state to raise awareness about food insecurity and urge others to take action to end hunger in their communities. “Food insecurity is an issue that touches all corners of our state – and that’s a problem we can all work to solve,” Vince Parisi, president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Ohio, said. “Helping our customers access life’s most basic needs is important to us, including food and utilities.” Columbia Gas has donated more than $1 million in contributions this year alone through the NiSource Charitable Foundation to local nonprofits dedicated to helping Ohio customers who need help meeting their needs. To continue helping year round or learn more about the work they have done so far, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com.