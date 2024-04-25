On the Radar May 2024

Ohio State University Extension Lucas County offers learning opportunities

The Ohio State University Extension Lucas County Educators, in cooperation with Metroparks Toledo, host monthly educational programs on a range of topics — including mood, gardening, mindfulness, and more. Programs offered at the Glass City Enrichment Center, 815 Front St., next to the Glass City Metropark. The program dates are Thursdays, with the next on May 9 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Programs and parking are free. Reservations are necessary, as space is limited. To register visit go.osu.edu/osugcec.

YWCA honors 2024 Milestones Award winners

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio celebrated Women’s History Month by recognizing powerful women that have made significant impacts in our community, presenting Awards to seven local women leaders at the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women 2024 event. Honorees include dance and yoga instructor Ann Heckler (Art); dentist and leader of Awadalla Dental, Dr. Eleanore Awadalla (Business); adjunct professor at the University of Toledo, Dr. Marie Bush (Education); Toledo attorney Catherine Hoolahan (Government); President of ProMedica’s Acute Care Division Dawn Buskey (Sciences); Center of Hope Family Services Inc. CEO Dr. Tracee Perryman (Social Services); and pastor of Worship Center Bishop Pat McKinstry (Volunteerism). ywcanwo.org.