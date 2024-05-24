On The Radar June 2024

PetMassage rebrands, expands to now help humans, too

PetMassage Ltd, in its 25th year, has now rebranded as “Aquatic Massage Hydrotherapy”, providing aquatic massage for dogs and cats and, now, people too. Aquatic Massage Hydrotherapy addresses neuromuscular joint stiffness and discomfort while providing relief during pregnancy as a non-weight bearing exercise. For people experiencing grief, PTSD and day-to-day stress, aquatic therapy is a facilitated meditation in movement. 2950 Douglas Road. 419-475-3539. PetMassage.com.

Solace Health & Wellness creates public menstrual care box

Solace Health & Wellness supplies a free menstrual product box. The idea of a Solace intern, the menstrual product box contains tampons, pads, wipes, masks, hand sanitizers, lube and more. Solace believes menstrual products should be free and accessible to everyone, and encourages people to stop by the building, 137 North Michigan St., to check it out. 419-214-9046. solacehealth.org.

Human Rights Education Adult Program Launches

In 2022, Women of Toledo introduced and piloted Human Rights Education with the Young Women of Toledo Class of 2022-23. The organization took a step further this year and received funding from the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County (MHRSB) to expand the Advocacy Initiative HRE Adults Program and to help bring the concepts of human rights to life while reducing violence and promoting community safety. Expanded programming aims to engage, empower, and inspire the community to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace by putting human rights principles into action while promoting positive mental health. womenoftoledo.org

First Energy Corp. gives 200 trees to Village of Ottawa Hills

In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, First Energy Corp. donated 200 trees to the Village of Ottawa Hills. As part of the Community Tree Program, 100 trees were planted by the Village Service Department. The remaining 100 trees were given to village residents to plant at their homes. ottawahills.org/news/community-tree-program