On The Radar July 2024

Bittersweet Farms Partners with Grace Community Center

The well-known organization that serves adults with autism, Bittersweet Farms, based in Whitehouse, Ohio, announced a partnership with Grace Community Center (GCC). With that combined support, both organizations plan to encourage personal growth through community-based volunteer opportunities and the GCC gardening program. For more information visit either the Bittersweet Farms or Grace Community Center websites.

Ohio Magazine features Toledo restaurants

Ohio Magazine featured several local restaurants in an article titled, “4 Reasons to Visit Toledo This Year.” With a range of cuisines, the restaurants include Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar, Kengo Sushi and Yakitori, Registry Bistro, Rosaria’s, Focaccia’s, The Blarney and The Adams Street Cafe. To learn about the highlighted dishes go to ohiomagazine.com.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille honored by Fast Casual

Balance Pan-Asian Grille recently was named to the 28th spot in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list for 2024. Balance co-founders Prakash Karamchandani and HoChan Jang were also honored as two of the Top 25 Fast Casual Executives of 2024. According to the Balance website, this recognition solidifies Balance’s overall business performance and unique dining experience. fastcasual.com

Bonita Bead Boutique raises money for baby elephant

Bonita Bead Boutique supports Kirkja, the elephant calf at the Toledo Zoo by donating 20% from every bracelet sold. The business’ goal is to sell 75 bracelets. Varied and lively colors of vintage glass beads, chevron glass, African sand-cast glass and palmwood enhance the bracelet selections. Bracelets are available in a range of sizes for adults and kids. 419-873-7344 or bonitabeadboutique.com to purchase a bracelet now.