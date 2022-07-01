ON THE RADAR: July 2022

Honoring Nancy (and Mildred)

Generations of young women have been inspired by the adventurous spirit of fictional young detective Nancy Drew. Much of what makes the character an icon was created by Mildred Wirt Benson, an author who ghostwrote many of the early stories under the name Carolyn Keene. Benson lived and worked in Toledo for more than half a century. The

2022 Nancy Drew Convention will take place at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, featuring the dedication of a new collection of pieces by Nancy Drew expert Jennifer FIsher. toledolibrary.org

Spitzer to undergo renovations

More than $1 million has been awarded to the Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to revitalize one of the area’s longest-standing landmarks. The Spitzer Building on Madison Avenue, built in the 1890s and one of the area’s most recognizable structures for over a century, has been vacant since 2013. The Brownfield Remediation Grant money will be used to remove asbestos and lead paint from the property. In addition, the Lucas County Land Bank, which has owned the building since 2020, is in the process of replacing the roof.

More districts approved for downtown

Toledo City Council approved the restructuring of downtown’s Community Entertainment Districts (CEDs), expanding the number of CEDs from four to seven. This move is part of an

effort to increase the number of liquor licenses that can be allocated in the downtown area. The State allows a maximum of 15 licenses per CED. Revamping the number of districts will

expand the number of available liquor licenses for start-up businesses in the area. The new districts include Uptown, Midtown, Northern, Central Business, Warehouse, Middlegrounds and Eastern. The districts approved by Council must now be approved by the State.