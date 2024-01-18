On the Radar February 2024

Metroparks add a canine to security unit

Metroparks Toledo added a furry friend to the ranger department: Timber, golden and labrador retriever mix, is the Metroparks’ first K9. He will be trained to assist officers with wellness and community relations. During critical moments, Timber will also be available to rangers and staff. Timber will be on patrol next summer with Ranger Makras. metroparkstoledo.com

Travel by train from Detroit to Toledo and Cleveland

A new proposed Amtrak train route will connect Detroit to Toledo and Cleveland. The Detroit-Cleveland connection through Toledo ended in 2004 while the last time Detroit had a direct connection to Toledo was in the early 1960s. The proposed train path would start in Pontiac, go through Royal Oak and Detroit, then to the DTW airport and on to Toledo and east to Cleveland. Amtrak.com

GrantsLab: Finding Your Funder

The Toledo Library is hosting a 45-minute workshop for nonprofit employees and aspiring grant writers, reviewing grant databases Foundation Directory Online and Grantmakers.io. Participants will learn how to use these tools to find the best prospective funders, to identify needs, find prospects and to evaluate prospects’ fit. events.toledolibrary.org

ARK Restoration receives historic tax credit

The restoration and construction company, ARK, was awarded $10 million in historic tax credits toward The Nicholas building in downtown Toledo. The State of Ohio Preservation Agency’s award to ARK is one of the largest single historic tax credits for any project in Ohio history, and the first ever in Toledo. Find more on Instagram: ARK Companies. arktoledo.com