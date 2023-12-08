On the Radar December 2023

Lucas County Implementing New Emergency Alert System

Lucas County is encouraging citizens to sign up for Lucas County Alerts, a new emergency alert system. A free service for those that live or work in Lucas County, text message or emails will be sent regarding any area emergencies including snow emergency levels, tornado warnings, evacuation or shelter in place orders and more. Residents can customize the alerts sent based on the subject or the geographic location. lucascountyalerts.com.

Toledo launches food waste collection program

Toledo has named three area parks as drop-off sites for compostable waste: Swan Creek Preserve, 4659 Airport Highway; Glass City Metropark; and Toledo Botanical Garden Metropark, 5434 W Bancroft St. Sponsored by Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, this program provides individuals the opportunity to drop off food scraps and other items for composting at these locations and GoZero, a composting business, will move the materials to an EPA-certified facility. Ktlcb.org.

Toledo Hemp Center Community Drive ‘Socks It To The Homeless’

Toledo Hemp Center, 4925 Jackman Road, is joining with other local businesses to “Sock It To The Homeless” this winter. This partnership aims to collect new and unused socks, the most needed yet least donated items, for the area’s homeless community. With Toledo’s harsh winters, the need for warm socks is a necessity for those living on the streets. Along with the Toledo Hemp Center, other local businesses with collection points include Crunch Fitness, Papa’s Tavern, The Polish Ostrich, Daffy’s, 5 Pints Bar & Grille, Hammer’s Grill, The Tattoo Shop, Wheelin On The Rocks, Kickstand Saloon, Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, Mayfly Tavern and Toledo Indoor Garden. This year’s sock collection drive runs until Jan. 7, 2024. 419-724-9588. toledohempcenter.com

TolHouse opens Panda Workspace

Panda Workspace, a 7,000 sq. ft. coworking space, is a members-only workspace for innovators, creators, entrepreneurs and other professionals. The space is for members looking for inspiration or a space to work and share ideas with teammates in private conference rooms and collaborative environments. 1447 N Summit St. tolhouse.com/panda