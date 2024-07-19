On The Radar August 2024

The Glass City dog park celebrates its 10th anniversary

Save the date now for Glass City Dog Park’s 10th Birthday! Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 4 pm, head to 1171 Woodsdale Ave. for games and activities for the dogs with $1,000 in prizes. The first 100 members who attend will receive tote bags with favors and a commemorative booklet. Free, but RSVP to attend at glasscitydogpark.org

Leadership Toledo New Location

Leadership Toledo, formerly located at Trinity Episcopal Church, moved into a new home at 604 Market St. The organization focuses on empowering community members to participate in impactful and intentional involvement through a wide variety of programs for adults and youth to cultivate community leaders. leadershiptoledo.org

New Small Business and Nonprofit Workspace

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library celebrates the grand opening of its new New Small Business and Nonprofit Workspace, dedicated to helping launch and grow small businesses and nonprofits in Lucas County. Entrepreneurs can visit the space and talk to experienced business librarians from 1 pm to 5 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, or by scheduled appointments. The Workspace calendar plans to offer popup sessions and business classes with partners from other business assistance organizations in Northwest Ohio. 325 Michigan St. toledo.libnet.info