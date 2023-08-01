On the Radar: August 2023

UT Planetarium Shines Bright With Summer Programs

Those looking for a romantic evening under the stars or a way to learn more about the planets should head to the University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium and Brooks Observatory. August’s show, Cosmic Colors, explores color and how it registers to the human eye, with shows every Friday evening at 8:30 pm from Aug. 4 to Aug. 25. There are also Saturday afternoon kid-focused programs. Visit utoledo.edu/nsm/rpbo/.

Kroger Now Accepting EBT Payments

Many people use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) method of payment at farmers markets and other approved locations. Now, users can add Kroger to that list. Those looking to pay in store or on the app can enter their SNAP information and purchase any of the EBT eligible items. For more information on Kroger’s SNAP acceptance, visit kroger.com.

Toledo Featured in Midwest Living Magazine

The City of Toledo was featured in “Midwest Living Magazine” in a salute to the City “redefining itself” to celebrate area heritage. The article explores Toledo exceeding expectations, and even records, with the country’s largest mural. The nationally acclaimed artist Gabe Gault created the mural, complete with Native American women and sunflowers. Visitors can take a boat ride to have a closer view. midwestliving.com.

Toledo Library Wins Prestigious Award

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library won the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The prestigious award named 15 U.S. libraries as finalists, with four named as winners, including the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. The IMLS dedicates itself to supporting U.S. archival institutions and has presented this award to exemplary institutions since 1996. Visit imls.gov.