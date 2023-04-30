May 2023 On the Radar

Take Solace In Menstrual Justice

Solace Health and Wellness is featuring a Menstrual Justice program that is meant to address challenges people in the community face due to inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education. Solace is collecting menstrual supplies and distributing them to organizations that ensure community residents have access to menstrual supplies. To participate, people can donate money to the Menstrual Justice fund, purchase products from the Amazon Wishlist, host a supply drive at your business and host a “period party” with members of your staff at Solace’s downtown location, 137 N. Michigan St. For more information, email info@solacehealth.org or call 419-214-9046.

YWCA Launches Racial Justice Challenge

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio launched a Racial Justice Challenge that is meant to promote awareness, understanding and action around racism and discrimination within society. This self guided program runs from April 17 to May 15, and is open to any organizations, businesses or individuals that want to participate. Anyone involved will receive emails with curated content featuring articles, podcasts, videos and more that tackle topics like structural racism, implicit bias and privilege. For more information on the program, visit ywcanwo.org/what-were-doing/racial-justice, or call 419-241-3235.

Box It Out With The Women’s Championships

For the first time in history, USA Boxing will hold the first ever USA Boxing Women’s Championships at the Glass City Center in Toledo. From July 22-29, the event will be available for all age groups, as well as novice and open female boxers, including boxers from International Federations and non-citizens. USA Boxing is now in a position to become a worldwide leader in Olympic boxing, just because of hosting an annual event that is focused on female participants. Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said that more than 7,000 visitors are expected to attend, and the region will generate $2 million in economic impact on top of the national recognition as a sports city. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.