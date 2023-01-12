On the Radar: January 2023

In Times of Crisis, the Wise Build Bridges

Toledo Excel, the longtime scholarship incentive program at UToledo, will co-present its 39th Annual Conference for Minority Youth with Owens Corning on Sat., Jan. 28 at 8:30am in the Thompson Student Union Auditorium. Advance registration is required for the free, public conference for students in grades 7-12 and parents. Registration is required on Eventbrite.

This year’s conference hosts two dynamic speakers. Ruth Carter, the Academy Award-winning costume designer, is the first speaker. She has been costume designer for nearly all of the Spike Lee Joints, Coming 2 America, Amistad, and the Black Panther films. Also presenting is Toledo’s own Diana Patton who will share her incredible story of overcoming against all odds. Registration is required on Eventbrite.

A Fix-it Mindset

Waterville Branch Library will host Toledo Repair Cafe on Sat., Jan. 28, from 10am-2pm in Community Rooms A & B. Rather than spending money on new versions of things you already own, stop by Toledo Repair Cafe with items that need a tuneup. Bring in your clothing, small appliances, bicycles, jewelry, housewares and toys for repairs free of charge! Please note: nothing that requires fuel will be repaired. This program is a partnership with the Multifaith Council of NW Ohio. Free. 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. 419.878.3055 events.toledolibrary.org/event/7231981

Toledo AF

Toward the end of 2022, a video called Toledo AF began circulating on social media. It’s ostensibly an advertisement for merch with the same nominal sentiment. The booming voiceover, tracking shots of Toledo streetscapes, quick cuts and visual puns bring to mind a city branding campaign gone awry.

The inferiority complex of rust belt cities often hides the true affection their residents have for their hometowns, and this video is a prime example. The NSFW language mixes with some pitch-perfect jokes at our collective expense. How accurate are the stereotypes of Toledo suburbs? You’ll question your own misconceptions during this funny video, a knowing look at the Toledo region and its people. Video by LoudKid Films. toledoaf.com