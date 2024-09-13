Toledo Zoo Wins Pinnacle Award for Educational Programming

The Toledo Zoo was the only zoo in Ohio to win this prestigious award.

The zoo recently announced that they received the 2023-2024 Pinnacle Award by the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration.

This award highlights the “enriching, innovative and accessible,” educational programs that the Toledo Zoo offers.

The Toledo Zoo offers educational programs designed for children of all levels. The zoo designs these activities to make learning about animals, conversation and the environment as fun, interactive and memorable as possible.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with the CILC Pinnacle Award,” Josh Minor, assistant director of education at the Toledo Zoo, said in a press release. “This award reflects our dedication to providing top-tier educational content that not only teaches but also captivates and motivates learners. We are proud to be leaders in the integration of technology and education, bringing the wonders of wildlife to classrooms everywhere.”

Every year the Pinnacle Award is given to Content Providers who receive the highest ratings from educators and activity coordinators. It was first introduced in 2008 and has since became a hallmark of quality in the educational community. The award is presented annually at the beginning of the academic year.

For more information about the Toledo Zoo’s award-winning educational programs, visit toledozoo.org/education.