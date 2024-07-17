The Ability Center’s Annual Meeting Recap 2024

The Ability Center of Greater Toledo works to aid the community in being more disability-friendly by increasing disabled persons’ independence. The company advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion along with changing perceptions.

Saturday, July 13 from 9:30 am to 3 pm around 30 to 40 disability advocates, transit leaders and attendees gathered at the All Abroad Ohio Annual Meeting in Columbus.

The keynote speakers for this year’s meeting included Nicole Bucich, vice president of Network Development at Amtrak, and Harvey Miller, professor and director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis at The Ohio State University.

The panel consisted of Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council President, Christine Boucher, Director of the Columbus Region Logistics Council at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Sally Fish, Disability Rights Advocate at The Ability Center of Greater Toledo.

The goal of this meeting was to bring awareness and increase passenger rail transit connections, Fish said.

Fish went onto point out, “All major cities in Ohio should be talking about this but Toledo isn’t always considered a major city like Columbus is, but we are one!”

Another takeaway from this meeting is the need for funding. Disability in Aging Rail Coalition (DARC) realizes that most rail systems are located on the West Coast.

“You see more rail connections in places like California, but here in Ohio once we relied mostly on cars, rail systems went away,” Fish said.

With that being said, how can people with disabilities transport as fairly and easily?

The answer to that question is exactly what All Abroad Ohio, DARC leaders and advocates from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo aims to achieve.

“On the panel, we spoke about how Ohio doesn’t have these networks, yet they are needed as they affect those with disabilities,” Fish stated.

As the city continues to push for more passenger rail systems go to the Advocacy page under the Services tab on their website to show support.

Sally Fish can also be contacted by her email [email protected] for any questions.