Precision Therapy Now Offered at Taylor Cancer Research Center

The Toledo Clinic Cancer Centers (TCCC) introduced a new experimental therapy at the Taylor Cancer Research Center, the Precision Therapy program.

Thanks to the generous donations of the Taylor Family and Friends, this groundbreaking experimental therapy program will be available to cancer patients in Northwest Ohio.

“Twenty years ago, a huge advance was made in the field of oncology. The normal human genome was constructed, and this work allowed us to distinguish normal from cancer gene signals. We now use cancer gene signal information to specifically target abnormal (mutated) cancer genes. By blocking the cancer genes that drive cancer growth and spread…we kill the cancer,” John Nemunaitis, MD, President and Chief Scientific Officer for the Taylor Family Research Foundation, said. “Over 30 trials with different experimental Precision therapies are now available at our program so that we can expand customized treatment targeted to the patient’s cancer driver signal pathway.”

Bringing experimental therapy programs to the Northwest Ohio area was a personal mission to Steve Taylor of the Taylor Automotive family, due to his wife’s battle with cancer.

“My hope is that patients do not have to travel away from their home in Northwest Ohio to get unique treatments. My wife Julie and many of my friends and family had to travel away from home to fight their cancer,” Taylor said.

According to Rex Mowat, MD, Managing Partner of Toledo Cancer Clinic Centers, the clinics care for over 60% of cancer patients in Northwest Ohio.

“As an oncologist, having the opportunity to expand my options for patient care towards a more personalized and target specific approach is what is needed to optimize cancer care,” Tim Kasunic, MD, said.

Precision therapy is a “target the target” treatment that identifies specific genetic changes that drive cancer growth. The Taylor Cancer Research Center utilizes a patient-specific treatment plan to block these driver signals.

“For several years I have monitored the molecular signals of my patients using tissue and blood based molecular profiling but sometimes access to target matching Precision therapies to specifically treat the cancer driver genes was not available for all my patients near home,” RC Phinney, MD said. “Now with this research program, I can offer better and more targeted treatment options when standard of care is not optimal.”

For more information, visit toledoclinic.com/cancer-center.