Owens Offers New Water Treatment Program

Owens Community College is offering a new program, in partnership with Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments and the City of Toledo, the Water Workforce Coalition training program.

This new program will equip students with the Water Treatment Certificate, opening the student to several job opportunities here in the Northwest Ohio area.

“This 16-week program starting in January at Owens Community College will prepare students to pass licensing exams and be ready for rewarding, available jobs in the water and wastewater industry,” a spokesperson with Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments wrote.

The Northwest Ohio area is currently facing an anticipated water sector workforce shortage, with 41% of drinking water and 44% of wastewater operators preparing to retire by 2028.

Students interested in taking this program are eligible to receive funding assistance. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is paying the full tuition for 24 students to receive the Water Treatment Certificate.

This 16-week fast-paced program will prepare students for the water workforce. Students will be provided with mentors that will offer assistance and guidance through the program and as they continue to find employment. The program is hands-on, real world experience to prepare the student for the actual water workforce.

“The Water Workforce Coalition is a group of community organizations committed to advancing the next generation of drinking water and wastewater utility professionals,” a spokesperson wrote. “The coalition is creating awareness of career opportunities, centered around offering a fast, affordable, and hands-on education.”

For more information, visit owens.edu/academics/program/water-treatment.html.