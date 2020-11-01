On The Radar: New hybrid Wrangler begins production

Make way for a revolutionary Wrangler, made right here in Toledo. A new hybrid model, the Wrangler 4xe, is scheduled to begin production this month, rolling out to dealers by the beginning of 2021. The 4xe (pronounced “four-by-E”) will be the first Wrangler plug-in hybrid, capable of traveling up to 25 miles on electrical power alone. With an electric motor and traditional gasoline engine working together, the 4xe is expected to travel an impressive 50 miles to the gallon. The Wrangler 4xe is the latest step into the electric vehicles by Jeep, with plans to offer electric variations on all vehicles in the coming years.