On The Radar July 2026

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Walbridge Nature Preserve Is Taking Shape in Walbridge

The Village of Walbridge is developing the Walbridge Nature Preserve near East Broadway Street and Walbridge Road. A collaborative effort involving Mayor Ed Kolanko and the Wood County Engineer’s Office, the preserve will feature a half-mile grass walking path winding through the area’s natural landscape, providing a peaceful outdoor space for walking and enjoying nature. Village of Walbridge on Facebook.

Leadership Toledo Names Arika Michaelis Executive Director

Arika Michaelis has been selected as the new executive director of Leadership Toledo, succeeding longtime leader Anna Toney’s 14-year tenure. Michaelis, who previously served as the organization’s program director, was promoted following her work expanding key initiatives such as the Signature Program, Youth in Philanthropy Encouraging Excellence and the Focus 419 leadership training experience. leadershiptoledo.org

Clean Toledo Recycling Center

The year-round, self-service facility will provide Toledo residents with a convenient option for recycling and waste disposal Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30am-4pm. Accepted materials include electronics, scrap metal, appliances without refrigerant, food waste, cardboard, yard waste and donations of gently used items. Proof of Toledo residency is required. 3900 Creekside Ave. toledo.oh.gov

Toledo Awarded $600,000 Grant to Build New Warren Sherman Townhomes

The City of Toledo has received $600,000 contributed by the state’s Welcome Home Ohio program to build 25 affordable townhomes in the Warren Sherman neighborhood. The project is a partnership between the City of Toledo’s Department of Housing and Community Development and Community Building Partners. The homes will feature three bedrooms, garages and will sell for about $220,000, with down payment assistance available. The project will expand homeownership opportunities while supporting continued neighborhood investment and revitalization efforts. development.ohio.gov

BCSN Earns National Honors

BCSN, owned by Buckeye Broadband, received national recognition at the 2026 Cynopsis Sports Awards in New York City, earning Local Sports Media Network of the Year, recognized for its coverage of the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye and more than 700 annual broadcasts.