On The Radar: Helping those who need help most

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation announced the award of a $28,000 grant to National Church Residences, a not-for-profit organization aimed at providing food and supplies for vulnerable seniors. The grant, from the Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund which supports area nonprofits as they work to assist individuals during the crisis, has allowed National Church Residences to aid over 250 low-income seniors at five Toledo affordable housing communities along with 75 formerly homeless individuals.