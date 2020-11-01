On The Radar: Hazardous building in Luckey to finally be removed

The US Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to an Idaho company to remove a now-collapsing building in Luckey, OH. Known simply as The Production Building, the structure was used to produce beryllium from 1949 until 1958, and has sat, largely abandoned, in the decades since. The building’s removal is the latest step in a larger plan to clean the soil beneath the structure, to remove contamination from beryllium, uranium, lead and more. The contract with Wind Site Services, LLC of Idaho Falls, ID to remove the building is for $11.8 million. Deconstruction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.