On The Radar: Bringing new light to an old lighthouse

An iconic Lake Erie sight is getting a facelift. In early September, a restoration project began on the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse on the Maumee River, originally built in 1904. The cement block which covered the window openings are being removed, allowing natural light to enter the first floor for the first time in years. Other windows in the building are being replaced, two steel doors will be refurbished and additional brickwork repair will be completed. The restoration is estimated to cost $650,000.