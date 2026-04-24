Ohio’s public universities are eliminating nearly 90 degree programs as a result of Senate Bill 1

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Nearly 90 degree programs have been identified to be cut at Ohio’s public universities since Senate Bill 1was signed into law a little over a year ago.

Ohio colleges and universities are required to cut any undergraduate degree programs that produce on average less than five degrees annually over a three-year period.

The Ohio Senate Bill 1 law also bans diversity efforts, regulates classroom discussion, prohibits faculty strikes, creates post-tenure reviews, puts diversity scholarships at risk, and creates a retrenchment provision that blocks unions from negotiating on tenure.

Cleveland State University and Miami University have not eliminated any degree programs because of Senate Bill 1.

Youngstown State University has not yet announced which programs will be cut.

“We will not have that data until the June (Board of Trustees) meeting as the answer requires us to evaluate based off of the number of graduates in each program which we will not have until after graduation,” university spokesperson Rebecca Rose said in an email.

The University of Akron and Central State University have not yet finalized a list of degree programs to cut.

“We will specifically need to wait until after graduation, as this year’s graduates count toward the 3-year average for established programs,” University of Akron spokesperson Margaret Thresher said in an email.

Bowling Green State University

Bowling Green is eliminating six degree programs starting with the Spring 2027 semester.

Associate of Applied Science in human service Bachelor of Arts in geography Bachelor of Musical arts Bachelor of Musical composition Bachelor of Science in individualized planned program Bachelor of Science in physics

Kent State University

Kent State has eliminated the most programs with 19 and the last admission term for these programs was fall 2025.

Bachelor of Arts in Africana studies Bachelor of Arts in chemistry Bachelor of Arts in classics Bachelor of Science in community health education Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance Bachelor of Arts in dance studies Bachelor of Arts in earth science Bachelor of Science Education in earth science Bachelor of Arts in French Bachelor of Applied Horticulture in horticulture Associate of Applied Science in horticulture technology Bachelor of Science Education in life science Bachelor of Science Education in life science/chemistry Bachelor of Arts in mathematics Bachelor of Science Education in physical science Bachelor of Arts in physics Associate of Technical Study in radiologic technology Bachelor of Science in respiratory care Bachelor of Science Education in school health education, effective fall 2026.

Ohio University

Ohio University is eliminated 16 programs.

Associate of Applied Science in aviation flight technology Associate of Applied Science in child development Associate of Applied Science in electronic media Associate of Applied Science in equine studies Associate of individualized studies Bachelor of Arts in African American studies Bachelor of Arts in chemistry Bachelor of Arts in dance Bachelor of Science in Education in family and consumer sciences education in teaching Bachelor of Arts in French Bachelor of Applied Science in hospitality management Bachelor of Arts in geological sciences Bachelor of Fine Arts in interdisciplinary arts Bachelor of Arts in mathematics Bachelor of Music in music therapy Bachelor of Arts in physics

Ohio State University

Ohio State is getting rid of eight degree programs.

Bachelor of Arts in music theory Bachelor of Arts in musicology Bachelor of Arts in medieval and renaissance studies Bachelor of Science in integrated major in mathematics and English (College of Arts and Sciences) Associate of Science in sustainable agriculture Associate of Science in biochemical sciences Associate of Applied Science in landscape horticulture Bachelor of Science in sustainable agriculture (College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences)

Shawnee State University

Shawnee State has already eliminated four degree programs and an additional seven programs will be cut later this year.

Programs that have already been cut:

Bachelor of Science in business administration with a health care administration concentration Bachelor of Science in Education in education studies Associate of Technical Study degree concentrations Associate of Science in natural science

Programs that will be eliminated before August:

Associate of Applied Science in plastics manufacturing Bachelor of Science in natural science, with integrated sciences grade 7-12 teaching licensure Bachelor of Fine Arts in art education Bachelor of Arts in social sciences Bachelor of Arts in political science Bachelor of Arts in history Bachelor of Arts in sociology

University of Toledo

The University of Toledo eliminated nine programs.

Bachelor of Arts in Africana studies Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies Bachelor of Arts in data analytics Bachelor of Arts in disability studies Bachelor of Arts in Middle East studies Bachelor of Arts in philosophy Bachelor of Arts in religious studies Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Bachelor of Arts in women’s and gender studies

University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati has eliminated two programs.

Bachelor of music in composition Associate of science in public health at University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Wright State University

Wright State had already identified 14 programs that would be eliminated before Senate Bill 1 passed last year. One more program was added to the list because of the new requirements — bringing the total to 15, university spokesperson Deena John said.

Bachelor of Arts in African & African American Studies Associate of Science in biological sciences Bachelor of Arts in chemistry Bachelor of Arts in classical languages & cultures Bachelor of Arts in comparative religion Associate of Science in earth & environmental sciences Bachelor of Arts in earth & environmental sciences Bachelor of Arts in economics Bachelor of Arts in mathematics Bachelor of Arts in philosophy Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education & health education Bachelor of Arts in physics Associate of Arts in psychology Bachelor of Science in Education in wellness studies Bachelor of Arts in women & gender studies

Follow Ohio Capital Journal Reporter Megan Henry on X or on Bluesky.