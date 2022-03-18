Nominations open for awards honoring justice equality

Do you know someone in the Toledo area who has fought to aid individuals who live in poverty, helping them find equality and fairness in the justice system? The 2022 Access to Justice Awards would like to hear from you.

A collaboration between Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE), Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc. and the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services Program, the Access for Justice Awards recognize individuals and organizations in northwest Ohio who work to further the cause of equal justice regardless of economic standing.

Nominations are open for both the Public Interest Law Awards (which honors attorneys and law firms) and the Community Advocacy Award (which honors individuals, organizations and businesses). Nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 25.

The chosen honorees will be celebrated at the annual Access to Justice Awards Dinner on May 12, being held at the Pinnacle in Maumee. The event serves as a fundraiser with proceeds going to support legal services in the community.

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and Legal Aid of Western Ohio are non-profit legal firms aimed at helping low-income individuals with aid in civil matters. The Toledo Bar Association is an organization for attorneys, paralegals and law students in Lucas County.

To submit a nomination or to inquire about sponsoring the event, visit the ABLE website.