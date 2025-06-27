Nominations Open for 2025 Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Civil Rights Hall of Fame, which honors exceptional Ohioans who have made lasting contributions to the advancement of civil and human rights across the state.

Now in its sixteenth year, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, championed equality, and worked to break down barriers to justice. Nominees may come from all walks of life but must have made a significant impact within Ohio through advocacy, action, or service.

Community members, civic groups, and businesses are encouraged to submit nominations. Submissions must follow the official nomination guidelines and include all required materials. Forms and instructions are available on the Commission’s website. Completed nomination packets must be emailed to [email protected] or postmarked by July 11, 2025.

The 2025 Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Columbus.

For more information, contact Melissa Hall Wulliger in the Office of Public Affairs at (614) 644-0244 or [email protected].