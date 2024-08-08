Maumee Citizens Challenge City Council’s Sewer Ordinance

The Residents of Maumee have rallied together to challenge the City of Maumee on their recent Sewer Line Ordinance.

On June 17, the council passed an ordinance that outlined procedures to inspect sanitary sewer connections on properties in the City of Maumee at the time of sale or as requested by the city. This was a unanimous decision made by the City Council by an emergency vote. This ordinance sparked controversy among Maumee residents as it was a vast decision from the city. The ordinance was put into place by the city as a plan to stop putting excess sewage into the Maumee River and help bring the city’s sewer system into compliance. This change makes sure homes are not sending storm sewer runoff to the sanitary sewage system which causes overflow that sends sewage into the river.

On July 31 the Maumee City Council had decided to repeal the ordinance after careful consideration and listening to the rising concerns from the Maumee residents. The City of Maumee now wants to include the residents in this decision and have the community become a part of the solution.

While this is a huge step, the city wants to ensure they are taking the community and the residents into consideration before making another major decision. While this ordinance has been re-pleaded, there will still be an ordinance put into place that will be less restrictive but will still come with a cost for the homeowners and property sellers. This however is still causing concern among Maumee residents for those who have already paid for the sewer inspections before the sewer line ordinance repeal.

For more information you can visit the City of Maumee Website at maumee.org.