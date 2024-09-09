Lucas County Board of Election Needs Workers for Upcoming General Election

With the General Election day fast approaching on Nov. 5, the Lucas County Board of Elections is searching for election workers.

The Lucas County Board of Elections is in need of Precinct Election Officials, Election Day workers and seasonal workers.

To serve as an Election Worker you must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years of age and be registered to vote in Lucas County. Workers may not be convicted of a felony and cannot be a candidate for office in the election. Workers must also have reliable transportation.

Precinct Election Officials (PEOs) will begin their work on Election Day at 5:30 am and work until all the post-election duties are completed after the polls close at 7:30 pm. PEOs will be paid $20 to attend a two-hour training prior to Election Day, $50 for Monday night set up/training and $133 for working Election Day, for a total of $203.

Election Day Work Schedules depend on what the worker has been assigned to do. Shifts are between two to 15 hours and Election Day Workers are paid between $15 and $21 an hour. Some jobs require mandatory training which is also paid between $20-25 a class.

Seasonal workers may begin work assignments Monday, Sept. 9 through Election Day. Pay starts at $15.25 an hour and increases to $16 after working 140 hours.

If you are interested in becoming a PEO, call Rober Royster at 419-213-2043 or email Royster at [email protected] or call Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034 or email Hill at [email protected].

If you are interested in any of the Election Day positions including season work, all Pamela Wilson at 419-213-2644 or email Wilson at [email protected] or call Patricia Smith at 419-213-2045 or email Smith at [email protected].

For more information, visit lucascountyohiovotes.gov.