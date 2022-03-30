Harbor Town Tavern opens in Perrysburg A new restaurant for elevated food and a laid-back environment

Benchmark Restaurant Group and NAI Harmon Group, have opened the Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg.

The groups currently own Benchmark Restaurant and will be opening Claude’s Prime Seafood at Levis Commons in Perrysburg in the near future.

Harbor Town Tavern, located at 7010 Lighthouse Way, features a full menu of tavern-style food and signature cocktails. Modeled after the classic sports bar restaurant style, it offers the perfect space to watch and enjoy sports, meet with friends or grab food to take home.

NAI Harmon Group purchased the building, which housed the former Jed’s until December of 2021. The space has been renovated and is now reopened as a neighborhood tavern where everyone can enjoy elevated food and great service.

Their menu includes eccentric options such as duck confit poutine, gorgonzola pork chops, and their birria quesadilla. The drink menu shares the same uniqueness with 10 wine pairings, 22 bottled beers and 8 signature cocktail creations.

Restaurateur and partner, Chef Jeff Dinnebeil says “We know the community is going to love trying our take on the traditional sports bar & signature cocktails.The entire team is excited to add another member to the Benchmark Family!”

Harbor Town Tavern is open Monday-Sunday from 11:00am-10:00pm. Takeout orders are available via phone call at (419) 874-8590.

View the full Harbor Town Tavern menu here!

Harbor Town Tavern

7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, OH

Monday-Sunday 11:00am-10:00pm

(419) 874-8590

Harbortowntavern.com