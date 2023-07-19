Governor Mike DeWine Awards $20 Million to Stop Community Violence

Governor Mike DeWine awarded $20 million in grants to community-based violence reduction programs, and Toledo is one of the recipients.

A total of 39 programs will receive funding as part of DeWine’s Community Prevention Grant Program. The grants will support the community-based intervention programs in their efforts to prevent violence and support crime victims.

“There are many great collaborations all over the state that are working to help victims of violent crime and prevent future violence,” Governor DeWine said. “The goal of this new grant program is to help these entities enhance their work and make an even bigger impact.”

After Governor DeWine gave law enforcement officers new tools to fight crime and strengthened community-based initiatives to prevent future violence, this grant program was the logical next step in Governor DeWine’s commitment to protecting public safety in Ohio.

Community-based violence intervention programs will receive a total of $6,690,001.99 to provide peer and community support to reduce violence. These programs also provide resources for those at risk of being involved in violence.

The violence interruption programs receiving funds include:

City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga): $2,103,871.39

Community for New Direction (Franklin): $147,881.62

Halt Violence (Franklin): $282,445.70

YMCA of Central Ohio (Franklin): $177,829.76

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (Hamilton): $789,741.80

Lorain County Urban League (Lorain): $657,312.00

City of Toledo (Lucas): $1,064,143.49

Washington County, Ohio (Washington): $636,966.63

Those awarded funding will need to put them toward specific action steps to reducing violence. Examples of eligible projects include:

Wrap-around services for child victims of violence and their families.

Peer and community support programs that target immediate violence reduction and provide resources for those most likely to be involved in violence.

Civilian-based crisis response teams that support individuals undergoing behavioral crises.

Focused-deterrence programs that discourage specific high-risk offenders from committing crimes while also offering resources and support.

Hospital-based violence intervention programs that focus on reducing retaliatory violence and preventing re-injury by engaging injured victims of violent crime while they are recovering in the hospital.

Trauma recovery programs that address the needs of underserved crime survivors.

The Community Violence Prevention Grant Program is funded as part of the $250 million in ARPA funds that Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to first responders in December to counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the pandemic, including increased crime rates.

For more information, visit https://governor.ohio.gov/media/news-and-media/governor-dewine-announces-support-for-community-based-interventions-to-prevent-violent-crime-09272022.